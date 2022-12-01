Up to 2 inches of snow forecasted through noon Thursday in Cowlitz County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Interstate 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County until noon Thursday.

Meteorologists predict additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches through noon. The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the hills, according to the National Weather Service.

People should plan on slippery road conditions in the morning. Visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map for road conditions.

RiverCities Transit also reports route 57 is on a snow route. The following stops on the route are closed: Allen Street, east of Minor Road, Corduroy Road, Sunrise Street, North 18th Avenue, Burcham Street, and Crawford Street. View more information at https://rctransit.org/routes/57.

RiverCities LIFT will notify passengers of scheduling changes.