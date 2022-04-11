Unseasonal snow knocks out power for thousands of Cowlitz County residents, closes schools

Days after temperatures hit 80 degrees, Cowlitz County residents woke up to snow Monday morning, the latest measurable accumulation on record.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Interstate 5 corridor through noon Monday, as heavy, wet snow canceled school and knocked out power for about one-third of the area’s residents.

“Any accumulating snow in Western Washington and Oregon all the way down to the valley floors is pretty exceptional for April 10th and 11th, really any time in April,” said Dan Miller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

The Weather Service doesn’t have specific records for Longview, but the previous latest snowfall recorded in downtown Portland was April 10, 1903, Miller said.

Miller said some models hinted at the chance of snow in Portland a week ago, but the “magnitude of the event” became clear Sunday when the agency issued advisories and warnings.

“It was a very strong and strengthening weather disturbance that just strengthened at the right time and right place as it came ashore in northwest Oregon,” Miller said. “It started with cold rain and the precipitation rates were heavy enough where they were able to form the snow level down to valley floors for a few hours.”

Some areas got more snow than expected, Miller said. By Monday afternoon, most lower-level snow had melted, but some higher elevations received feet of snow likely to stick around into the week. In Longview, the temperature rose from about 32 degrees overnight to a high around 45 degrees.

Last year the region had one of the driest springs on record, with “hardly any” precipitation in March, April and May, Miller said. While one storm doesn’t “make or break” the snowpack, any this time of year is a good thing, he said.

The heavy snow caused downed trees and power lines throughout the county and region.

About 16,600 Cowlitz PUD customers were without power as of 8:40 a.m. Monday, according to the agency’s outage map. By 4 p.m., about 11,500 people didn’t have power. The PUD estimated some restorations would not be completed until midnight.

Crews were busy all night and will “work 24/7 until all power is restored,” according to a PUD Facebook post. Mutual aid crews from Clallam PUD, Grays Harbor PUD, Snohomish PUD and Magnum Power came to assist local crews Monday morning, according to the post.

The Washington Department of Transportation asked travelers to delay trips throughout Southwest Washington because of snowy and icy roads, and downed trees and collisions.

Cowlitz County school districts — Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Toutle Lake, Kalama and Woodland — as well as the Rainier School District were closed Monday. Three Rivers Christian School closed but its early learning center at Ocean Beach Highway remained open.

Lower Columbia College had a two-hour late start, opening campus at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Woodland City Council canceled its special Monday night meeting where a decision was set to be made about a City Council appointment. The meeting will be rescheduled to a later date.

Some local government offices and businesses were closed or opened late Monday because of the weather or related power outages.

