Unoccupied car rolled into Cowlitz River near Castle Rock
Unoccupied car rolled into Cowlitz River near Castle Rock

Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies responded to multiple reports that an unoccupied blue car rolled into the Cowlitz River Wednesday night in Castle Rock.

According to 911 call logs, deputies arrived at the scene in the 8200 block of Old Pacific Highway just before 7 p.m., and divers confirmed that no one was in the vehicle. Deputies found a "sheen of gasoline" in the water and said it was likely the car was intentionally run into the river.

Deputies are searching for the owner of the vehicle.

Trees must be cut down to recover the car from the river.

