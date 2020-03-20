United Way starts COVID-19 Response Fund

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties has created a COVID-19 Response Fund to support organizations that provide food, shelter and other assistance.

The fund is meant to help the community weather the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release. Support could be for prescriptions, rental and utility assistance, healthcare support or other basic needs.

All requests will be reviewed and approved by the United Way board of directors’ team, the press release said.

“It is our mission to mobilize the caring power of the community to continuously improve the lives of our community members, and united together, we have the strength to deliver an effective response,” United Way Executive Director Brooke Fisher-Clark said in a prepared statement.

501(c3) agencies in need should e-mail bfisher@cowlitzunitedway.org with a request stating the name of the agency requesting, specific need, time urgency and number of people estimated to serve.

People can donate to the fund at www.cowlitzunitedway.org or via mail to United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties at 1338 Commerce Ave., Suite 206, Longview. 100% of donations will go back out to the community, according to the United Way website.

