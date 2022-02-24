United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties hires new executive director

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties has brought in a new executive director from out of state with major fundraising experience.

Sabrina Kochprapha started with the local branch Feb. 15. In her first week on the job, Kochprapha said she's already been impressed by the passion of the board members and volunteers in Cowlitz County.

"Right now I'm wanting to get to know the community, get to know the organizations we work with and the ones we haven't worked with yet," Kochprapha said.

Before joining United Way, Kochprapha was a consultant in California for TBWBH Props & Measures, a nonpartisan firm that helps municipalities hold campaigns for ballot measures and public finances. Kochprapha said she worked to help pass funding measures for multiple school districts and a hospital service expansion.

Kochprapha recently moved to the Portland area, which is where she heard about the United Way leadership role in Cowlitz County. The previous executive director, Brooke Fisher-Clark, left in October to take a job working with the United Ways of the Pacific Northwest to lead the new Washington Imagination Library Expansion project.

Kochprapha said she had been impressed by other United Way branches she worked with in the past, which made her excited to get involved at the local level.

"I love that we have this global umbrella organization with major goals, but we have the ability to find creative solutions at the local level," Kochprapha said.

One of the first major events Kochprapha will oversee is the seventh annual Power of the Purse fundraiser. The March 4 event is a celebration of local female leaders that includes a Woman of Excellence Award and an auction fundraiser for United Way's various services.

Power of the Purse is being held as a virtual event this year with a masquerade theme and United Way asks attendees wear a costume mask. The live auction and a silent auction includes high end purses and other items, and local retailers will highlight fashions.

Ticket buyers can pick up meals and drinks from the Cowlitz County Events Center before the virtual presentations begin at 6:30 p.m. For details on the event and to buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3t5Fbqt.

