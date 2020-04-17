United Way announces annual grant awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties Thursday announced that it will allocate $134,000 to local nonprofit agencies, a sharp decline from the past two years.

The organization allocated about $256,000 in 2019 and $250,760 in 2018.

Brooke Fisher-Clark, executive director, said Friday United Way's board took a conservative approach in allocations this year to make sure the organization can function during the coronavirus outbreak, while giving out as much as possible to support the community.

United Way is largely a fundraising agency, collecting donations and pledges in an annual campaign and then distributing them to "partner" nonprofits.

According to the United Way, donors pledged $472,000 to the 2019-2020 campaign. Some funds from those pledges will continue to come in through the next year through payroll deductions and other payment methods.

The board also has a policy to award grants based on the cash on hand, not what is pledged, Fisher-Clark said. United Way takes into consideration its operating costs, restricted program funds and what it's been contracted to do, she said.