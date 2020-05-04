United Way accepts applications for COVID-19 relief funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties is now accepting applications for nearly $150,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds meant for agencies that provide food and shelter, Executive Director Brooke Fisher-Clark said Monday.

The United Way recently received a combined total of roughly $147,000 through FEMA and the CARES Act to assist local agencies in providing food and shelter. The United Way will manage the funding process, and a board of representatives will determine how to disburse the funds.

Organizations that meet the following criteria can apply:

They are private voluntary nonprofits, faith-based entities or units of government.

They have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

They practice non-discrimination.

They have an accounting system and are eligible to receive federal funds.

If they are a private voluntary organization, they have a voluntary board.

Organizations have until May 20 to fill out and submit an application from www.cowlitzunitedway.org. Submissions can be sent by e-mail to bfisher@cowlitzunitedway.org or mailed to: United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties, 1338 Commerce Ave., Suite 206, Longview WA 98632.

