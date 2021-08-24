Unique Tin Car Club members keep cruisin' alive in Longview as car show returns Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Timmreck, picking the ride he’ll take to the car show might be compared to choosing a favorite child. He hasn’t decided who will be the lucky ride this year — maybe his 1936 Nash Lafayette Sleeper, his 1950 Chevrolet five-window pickup or his 1955 Chevrolet Handyman station wagon.

The latter was the first car Timmreck bought with his own money he said, and the vehicle still is tucked away in one of several multi-car garages. He fixes his vintage finds himself, often with the help of his car club colleagues, and sells them, mostly for fun and sometimes for profit.

“It’s all just a labor of love,” he said.

Timmreck said he usually builds a car a year, but as he ages, he has switched to fixing a vehicle every two years. He said the Unique Tin Car Club could use new blood to pass on the knowledge of its members. He estimates the club has about 30 members, mostly around his age, and about 20 are active.

Event

Car owners can register before 6 p.m. Friday for two people to attend the car show, cruise and a pizza party on Friday night. The cost is $30. Registration opens at noon Friday outside the event center.