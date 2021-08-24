Unique Tin Car Club members keep cruisin' alive in Longview as car show returns Saturday

Everett Timmreck has been cruising local streets for nearly half a century.
In the 1960s, the Mark Morris High School graduate took his ride to the former A&W on Commerce Avenue and original Captain Yoby’s on 15th Avenue in Longview. Saturday, he’ll take one of his roughly 50 vintage cars around the Longview Civic Circle for the same reason he did when he was a teen.
“People just like to show off their stuff,” he said.
Saturday, the Unique Tin Car Show and Cruise returns to the Cowlitz County Event Center for its 46th year of displaying vintage vehicles, convening classic car enthusiasts and, of course, cruising.
“Cruising used to be a big deal in Longview-Kelso,” Timmreck said. “That’s what you did on Friday and Saturday nights.”
Cowlitz County Historical Museum Office Manager Jim Elliot agreed. Elliot, who is not a member of the car club, is a 1965 R.A. Long graduate and said, to him, “the golden era of cruising” locally was in the mid-sixties, when affordable cars and gas, and new sound systems made cruising an easy way to socialize.
“There was no internet, so that was a way you mixed and saw your friends,” Elliot said. “You’d see people cruising, and you’d see their cars.”
Join the club
For Timmreck, picking the ride he’ll take to the car show might be compared to choosing a favorite child. He hasn’t decided who will be the lucky ride this year — maybe his 1936 Nash Lafayette Sleeper, his 1950 Chevrolet five-window pickup or his 1955 Chevrolet Handyman station wagon.
The latter was the first car Timmreck bought with his own money he said, and the vehicle still is tucked away in one of several multi-car garages. He fixes his vintage finds himself, often with the help of his car club colleagues, and sells them, mostly for fun and sometimes for profit.
“It’s all just a labor of love,” he said.
Timmreck said he usually builds a car a year, but as he ages, he has switched to fixing a vehicle every two years. He said the Unique Tin Car Club could use new blood to pass on the knowledge of its members. He estimates the club has about 30 members, mostly around his age, and about 20 are active.
Event
Car owners can register before 6 p.m. Friday for two people to attend the car show, cruise and a pizza party on Friday night. The cost is $30. Registration opens at noon Friday outside the event center.
The car show kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday. The cost for walk-ins to the show is $4 per person. People 65 years old and older can attend for free. The cruise runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday starting at 15th Avenue in Longview, then heading to the Civic Center.
The car show will showcase more than 500 vehicles and include live music and a swap meet, according to organizers. For $15, people can set up at the swap meet to sell cars and other items. In addition, more than $4,000 in raffle drawing prizes will be awarded.
People younger than 18 years old can join a youth car show for $20. The Miss Unique Tin Pin-Up Contest kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday for adult participants to win a grand prize of $300. All of the proceeds from the event go to local nonprofits, such as local hospice facilities and youth sports.