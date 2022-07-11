Unions back proposed Columbia County renewable diesel facility NEXT

A prospective renewable diesel facility got approval from several Washington- and Oregon-based unions.

NEXT Renewable Fuels is awaiting state and federal permits so it can start building a $2 billion site at the Port Westward in Columbia County, with garnered approval from local unions and government officials. It’s also faced criticism from local farmers and environmental activists who say more development will hurt the nearby landscape.

Longview-Kelso Building Trades Council, Columbia Pacific and Northwest Oregon make up some of the unions who have said they approve the project, which proposes to create more than 3,000 short- and long-term jobs during its construction.

NEXT in a news release said it signed a letter of understanding with Columbia Pacific, the Construction Trades Council and the Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters “to ensure local and union hiring are prioritized.”

“This is a priority green project for the state,” said Willy Myers, executive secretary-treasurer for Columbia Pacific Building and Construction Trades Council. “These aren’t just jobs, these are career opportunities in the growing green fuels industry, something our union members are eager and proud to be at the forefront of here in Oregon.”

NEXT hopes to build a renewable diesel facility at the port near Clatskanie in what it says will serve as a more eco-friendly option to other plants that rely on fossil fuels.

The project will cost about $2 billion and has seen stalled starts in part because of the extensive permit process. The project is currently undergoing a federal environmental impact study and is waiting approval from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Other unions who have joined in support of NEXT include Oregon State Building Trades Council, Northwest Council of Carpenters, UFCW Local 555, Oregon AFL-CIO, Salem BTC, Southern and Central BTC, Northwest Oregon Labor Council and Pendleton BTC, according to NEXT’s news release.

“The benefits of prioritizing local hiring and using skilled union labor to build this cornerstone project goes beyond jobs,” said Chris Efird, CEO & Chairperson of NEXT Renewable Fuels. “It’s about building a sustainable community and economy that is also environmentally sound.”

Opponents to the project have said they are worried it will continue to pollute the air and nearby wetlands, which have a valuable impact on the environment. NEXT also got a permit to build a conditional rail track along some farmland, which farmers say will affect how and when they harvest much-needed crops.