The union that represents Washington corrections officers filed a complaint Wednesday seeking a court injunction to stop the impending closure of Larch Corrections Center.

The complaint filed in Clark County Superior Court alleges the Washington Department of Corrections, under Secretary Cheryl Strange, has committed several violations leading up to the facility’s planned Oct. 1 closure.

Corrections’ communication team said Thursday the department does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation. It confirmed Larch’s closure, which is part of DOC’s Best Bed Project, is still slated for October.

Teamsters Local 117, which represents 6,000 state corrections employees, argues the department has refused to bargain over the closure, violated workers’ seniority rights and improperly offered employment to bargaining unit members in exchange for ceasing union activities.

The complaint also alleges the department violated Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation concerning statewide wildland firefighting.

In partnership with the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the minimum-security prison near Yacolt has trained fire crews used in fighting wildfires across the state for more than six decades.

“The DOC has betrayed the trust of the entire community,” John Searcy, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 117, said in a Thursday news release. “Instead of engaging impacted stakeholders, the department blind-sided the public and continues to recklessly move ahead with a plan that will harm workers, incarcerated individuals and their families.

“Closing Larch will disrupt the lives and progress of incarcerated individuals working towards reentry while endangering people across Southwestern Washington who rely on the facility’s fire crews that have served and protected families in the region for 50 years.”

The union is asking the court to stop the closure until the alleged violations have been addressed in arbitration. The injunction would also prevent corrections from dismantling or moving fire crews from the facility.