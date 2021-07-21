Union says possible Fred Meyer warehouse strike could impact Longview store

Warehouse workers who supply products for the Longview Fred Meyer could go on strike and disrupt food and merchandise sent to the Ocean Beach Highway location, according to union officials.

“If people think grocery shelves were bare during the pandemic, in the event of this strike, you would see a disruption across the Pacific Northwest,” said Teamsters Local 117 Director of Communications Paul Zilly.

The warehouse employees work in the Fred Meyer distribution center in Puyallup, and different workers deliver products to stores. If the union calls for a strike, 180 Fred Meyer locations across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska could be impacted.

The unionized warehouse workers voted 335 to 0 to “authorize a strike” Saturday, meaning they could walk out at any time, Zilly said. But “the goal is not to strike,” he added, and both parties are scheduled to return to the table Aug. 3-5.

A Fred Meyer spokesperson noted “a strike authorization vote does not mean that there will be a strike.”

“We do not anticipate any disruption in service and it is business as usual in our stores,” he said.

