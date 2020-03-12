Union files grievance over coronavirus sick leave policy

He did not return additional request for comment about the grievance.

According to the union, WestRock wants any employee with a fever to go to a nurse. If the nurse determines the person is sick, the company will ask the employee to go to the doctor.

That would be considered an unexcused absence unless the employee uses paid sick leave, according to minutes from meeting between the union and company human resources officials.

In its grievance, the union asks the company to cover the cost for tests and lost work time for an employee suspected of having COVID-19, if the company requires them. It also wants to remove or hold any negative attendance mark if it arises because of a suspected coronavirus infection.

Legally, the company can send a sick employee home, but it is not required to excuse that absence, according to L&I. An employee can use paid leave to excuse the absence, if it’s available.