Unemployment spikes for white collar jobs in state, county

In what regional economists called a "second wave of layoffs" caused by the coronavirus, initial unemployment claims for management jobs spiked dramatically in Washington last week.
More than 43,000 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending May 9 were for workers in management occupations, according to the state Employment Security Department. That's a 148% increase over the week prior, when roughly 17,500 claims were filed.
In Cowlitz County more than one-third of the nearly 1,200 initial claims filed last week were for workers in management positions. Management jobs accounted for almost 470 claims — nearly two times the number of claims filed for that occupation during the peak week of COVID-19 layoffs near the end of March. That job loss was spurred largely by business closures prompted by statewide stay-at-home restrictions.
Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey said the spike of white collar layoffs last week is likely due to a dip in demand for businesses. Job loss in the occupation sector happened across all industries, he added.
"It was a surprise to see the number but ... it kind of makes sense how this plays out. Those businesses that weren't directly restricted were kind of taking a wait-and-see approach to see what happened. ... I think reduced sales are hitting now," Bailey said.
The rise in management claims helped boost the total number of initial claims, which jumped about 12% last week compared to the week prior.
"While lower than the peak, initial claims are still at very high levels and clearly unemployment continues to worse," Bailey wrote in a weekly report.
Continued claims — those filed by eligible workers seeking their weekly unemployment benefits — also rose. More than 6,100 county residents filed a continued claim, up 2% over the week prior.
And that number doesn't include continued claims filed by self-employed workers or other people relying on the extension of unemployment benefits created by the federal stimulus package. (The state doesn't have immediate access to that data because it's run through a federal program).
“We’ve heard, for example, the head of the federal reserve say businesses and individuals need more support. I think this is evidence of that," Bailey said. "Businesses are really into cutting core functions. And again, I think they are the ones not directly impacted by restrictions, but just the drop in demand. ... There were good faith efforts made to prop up the economy, and we are seeing what's worked and where more needs to be done."
