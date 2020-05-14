Unemployment spikes for white collar jobs in state, county

The rise in management claims helped boost the total number of initial claims, which jumped about 12% last week compared to the week prior.

"While lower than the peak, initial claims are still at very high levels and clearly unemployment continues to worse," Bailey wrote in a weekly report.

Continued claims — those filed by eligible workers seeking their weekly unemployment benefits — also rose. More than 6,100 county residents filed a continued claim, up 2% over the week prior.

And that number doesn't include continued claims filed by self-employed workers or other people relying on the extension of unemployment benefits created by the federal stimulus package. (The state doesn't have immediate access to that data because it's run through a federal program).

“We’ve heard, for example, the head of the federal reserve say businesses and individuals need more support. I think this is evidence of that," Bailey said. "Businesses are really into cutting core functions. And again, I think they are the ones not directly impacted by restrictions, but just the drop in demand. ... There were good faith efforts made to prop up the economy, and we are seeing what's worked and where more needs to be done."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.