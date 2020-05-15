Unemployment fraud targets local officials; agency gives protection tips

The number of fraudulent unemployment claims continues to grow, with several local officials among the more than 10 victim reports to police Thursday.
Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves, Public Works Director Dave Vorse and Cowlitz 5 Chief Vic Leatzow, as well as five Swanson Bark & Wood Products employees, reported claims made falsely using their personal information, according to Thursday's dispatch call log.
The claims are a form of identity theft, in which a crook steals a victim’s information and uses it to file illegally for jobless benefits. Nationwide, false unemployment claims are on the rise as scammers take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the state Employment Security Department.
Longview Police Department Thursday posted a warning on Facebook that fraud victims have been discovering someone used their personal identity information to falsely file for unemployment after receiving notification from their workplace human resources department or the state Employment Security Department.
Fraud victims are asked to file a report with the Employment Security Department online at esd.wa.gov or by calling 800-246-9763. The department is receiving a high number of calls and says the fastest way to report is with the online form.
In a statement Thursday, the department commissioner, Suzi LeVine, said the agency is increasing the number of agents on its fraud hotline, hiring more fraud investigators and cross matching data with other sources to better detect fraud.
Those who live or work in Longview city limits can file an online police report if they have no suspect information, according to the police department. Those without a good internet connection or who have suspect information can call 360-442-5800 and select option 4 to speak to an officer.
The Washington State Fusion Center suggests fraud victims also:
• Contact their workplace human resources department.
• Report the fraud to three major credit bureaus Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, and provide them with a case number,
• Have a fraud alert placed on their identity, which makes it difficult for someone to open new accounts, or freeze their credit.
• Report the fraud to the Federal Trade Commission and IRS.
Most fraud is committed using data obtained from previous internet breaches of hotel chains, entertainment services and other companies, according to the Fusion Center.
It's important to never use the same password twice, and people can use a password manager and use multi-factor authentication to protect accounts, according to the center.
People should also be vigilant and watch out for phishing emails, fraud calls, and be wary of free apps and offers, according to the Fusion Center.
The Federal Trade Commission website identitytheft.gov has additional resources on reporting identity theft.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.