Unemployment fraud targets local officials; agency gives protection tips

The number of fraudulent unemployment claims continues to grow, with several local officials among the more than 10 victim reports to police Thursday.

Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves, Public Works Director Dave Vorse and Cowlitz 5 Chief Vic Leatzow, as well as five Swanson Bark & Wood Products employees, reported claims made falsely using their personal information, according to Thursday's dispatch call log.

The claims are a form of identity theft, in which a crook steals a victim’s information and uses it to file illegally for jobless benefits. Nationwide, false unemployment claims are on the rise as scammers take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the state Employment Security Department.

Longview Police Department Thursday posted a warning on Facebook that fraud victims have been discovering someone used their personal identity information to falsely file for unemployment after receiving notification from their workplace human resources department or the state Employment Security Department.

Fraud victims are asked to file a report with the Employment Security Department online at esd.wa.gov or by calling 800-246-9763. The department is receiving a high number of calls and says the fastest way to report is with the online form.