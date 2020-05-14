Unemployment fraud rising, with 72 LCC employees targeted

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudulent unemployment claims have been filed using the names of 72 Lower Columbia College employees, according to the college and police reports.

The case are part of a national uptick in false unemployment claims, and local police on Tuesday alone took six reports of fraudulent claims.

The claims are a form of identity theft, in which a crook steals a victim’s information and uses it to file illegally for jobless benefits.

Tuesday, callers from Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama and Longview all reported that someone had used their information to file for unemployment, even though all six were still employed. Four of the callers work for LCC and said they had been notified by the college.

The college has not had a security breach, LCC spokeswoman Wendy Hall said Wednesday, and the illegal claims are not unique to LCC. According to an Internal Revenue Service, these kinds of scams are on the rise nationwide, as are reports of fake sites being set up to steal claimants’ personal information.

In a letter to the LCC community, LCC Vice President Kendra Sprague noted there is a historic increase in impostor claims for unemployment benefits following a natural disaster or economic downturn.