Unemployment fraud rising, with 72 LCC employees targeted

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudulent unemployment claims have been filed using the names of 72 Lower Columbia College employees, according to the college and police reports.
The case are part of a national uptick in false unemployment claims, and local police on Tuesday alone took six reports of fraudulent claims.
The claims are a form of identity theft, in which a crook steals a victim’s information and uses it to file illegally for jobless benefits.
Tuesday, callers from Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama and Longview all reported that someone had used their information to file for unemployment, even though all six were still employed. Four of the callers work for LCC and said they had been notified by the college.
The college has not had a security breach, LCC spokeswoman Wendy Hall said Wednesday, and the illegal claims are not unique to LCC. According to an Internal Revenue Service, these kinds of scams are on the rise nationwide, as are reports of fake sites being set up to steal claimants’ personal information.
In a letter to the LCC community, LCC Vice President Kendra Sprague noted there is a historic increase in impostor claims for unemployment benefits following a natural disaster or economic downturn.
“We do not believe that the security of the LCC computer system has been compromised,” Sprague, whose duties at the college include legal affairs and human resources, said in the letter.
“Data from numerous security breaches has been posted on the internet and attackers collect, share and use this information. You are encouraged to increase your vigilance by monitoring your personal accounts closely.”
Sprauge told employees that the college Human Resources department is monitoring the situation and is double-checking unemployment claims against its list of employees still working during the pandemic. If there’s a mismatch, she said HR will check with the employee, then report it as fraud.
Affected employees should also report the identity theft to the Employment Security Department by calling 800-246-9763, faxing a letter to 360-902-9771 or emailing esdfraud@esd.wa.gov. Email is preferred due to high call volume, she advised. ESD will then issue victims a questionnaire, stop the claim and start an investigation.
Victims should also consider filing a police report and reporting the identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission, Sprauge said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.