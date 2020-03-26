Unemployment claims surge locally, nationally due to COVID-19 layoffs

Her application eventually went through about three hours later after she made tweaks to the form, she said. She's listed as "active" on the website, but she still hasn't heard back from agency representatives.

Nick Demerice, spokesman for the state Employment Security Department, asked applicants like Hoffman to remain patient. Right now the department is receiving 13,000 to 20,000 phone calls each day, he said.

“We are doing everything we can to get as many people the help that they need. It’s just a tremendous amount of people who need this help right now,” he said. “I understand people's frustration when they can’t get through. They should just know that thousands of their fellow Washingtonians are trying to do the exact same thing.”

Mattison said there's some comfort in knowing she's not alone in losing her job, even if it's upsetting to think about what these sweeping layoffs mean for other families.

"But I don’t feel like we are just going to be completely left on our own by the government. They know this is happening, and they are trying to figure it out for us," she said. "They are not just going to leave us out on the street." (A sidebar about assistance for unemployed workers is attached to this story.)