Unemployment claims in Cowlitz County continue to rise

More than 2,200 people filed for unemployment benefits in Cowlitz County last week, bringing the county’s total number of claims in just the last three weeks to nearly 5,800, or about 14.5% of the workforce.
For the same week last year, only 90 people filed unemployment claims, according to a state Employment Security Department report released Thursday.
“This is unprecedented,” regional economist Scott Bailey said Thursday. “I wasn’t around in 1918 or 1919 when the Spanish flu hit, but that’s probably the last time we’ve had something like this. It’s been so quick and so deep.”
Bailey said certain industries may feel the economic impact of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic at different times. For instance, restaurant and personal service industries took an immediate hit in the wake of mandated business closures. Unemployment numbers in industries like manufacturing, home construction and lumber may start to rise later on as “orders dry up,” he said.
Over the past three weeks since March 15, food preparation and service workers in Cowlitz County were hit the hardest with 917 workers filing unemployment claims, according to the ESD report.
About 610 workers in construction, 563 in management, 559 in office and administration support, 486 in personal care and services, and 438 in sales also filed for unemployment.
Among the claims from healthcare occupations were many dental assistants, medical assistants, dental hygienists and home health aids, according to the report.
About 219 personal appearance workers filed claims, most of whom were hair stylists. And 285 retail sales workers filed for unemployment.
Cowlitz County’s unemployment claims increased 5% last week over the prior week but claims statewide decreased 7%. However, the distribution of claims filed by industry and occupation at the county level mirrors the statewide breakdown.
Much of the success of an eventual economic recovery will depend on how effectively federal aid packages are used to help individuals, businesses and state and local governments, Bailey said.
Congress so far has passed three federal aid packages, including a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill intended to keep businesses and individuals afloat.
One group that has been left out in the recovery efforts is undocumented workers, Bailey said, and they make up a larger part of the economy than people realize.
“Regardless of how you feel about these folks, they’re here and the way the aid is constructed now, they won’t be able to tap into that,” he said. “That’s potentially a real hardship on their families and if they have a business going.”
Another challenge going forward will be whether there will be enough workers, many of whom are migrant workers, to help pick and process crops throughout the summer, he said.
If people have money in their pockets when the shutdown orders are lifted, then there will be pent up demand to support local businesses like hair salons and restaurants, Bailey said.
“I’m dying to go back to my neighborhood bookstore,” he said. “I think in some ways people will be really looking forward to getting back into old routines. … If the support is there — and there’s going to have to be more support packages from Congress going forward — then we can get through this and have a fairly quick recovery. But that’s being pretty optimistic.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.