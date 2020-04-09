Unemployment claims in Cowlitz County continue to rise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 2,200 people filed for unemployment benefits in Cowlitz County last week, bringing the county’s total number of claims in just the last three weeks to nearly 5,800, or about 14.5% of the workforce.

For the same week last year, only 90 people filed unemployment claims, according to a state Employment Security Department report released Thursday.

“This is unprecedented,” regional economist Scott Bailey said Thursday. “I wasn’t around in 1918 or 1919 when the Spanish flu hit, but that’s probably the last time we’ve had something like this. It’s been so quick and so deep.”

Bailey said certain industries may feel the economic impact of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic at different times. For instance, restaurant and personal service industries took an immediate hit in the wake of mandated business closures. Unemployment numbers in industries like manufacturing, home construction and lumber may start to rise later on as “orders dry up,” he said.

Over the past three weeks since March 15, food preparation and service workers in Cowlitz County were hit the hardest with 917 workers filing unemployment claims, according to the ESD report.