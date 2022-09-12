U.S. Highway 12 opening, evacuations lifting as red flag warning ends

LEWIS COUNTY — U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass is open and evacuations set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County were set to be lifted Sunday as the red flag warning — signaling high fire danger due to dry, windy conditions — ended.

State Route 123 is also open in both directions. Forest Roads 46, 4610, 4612, 1266 and 1260 remain closed, along with all associated spurs.

The fire grew rapidly from less than 100 acres Friday morning to an estimated 2,842 acres as of Sunday morning. It began with a lightning strike Aug. 9 but didn't see substantial growth until last week.

A level two, "GET SET," evacuation order remains in place for the Timberline neighborhood south of U.S. Highway 12, signaling there is still significant danger, but folks will be allowed back in their homes.

This change brings the lower Timberline (north of the highway), Goat Rocks and High Valley neighborhoods from a level three "GO" status down to a level one notice, "be ready," according to Lewis County emergency management. Packwood proper is now also in the level one evacuation category, or "be ready" notice, after being in level two over the weekend.

The upgrade means people can go back to their homes. Officials announced the good news to displaced residents at the shelter at White Pass School around 6 p.m. in order to give them time to get affairs in order.

Erika Katt with Lewis County emergency management told the residents they will likely return home to some "new landscaping" after firefighters have worked to increase defensible space in the area between homes and where fire could spread. Residents may also see sprinklers and other equipment in the area and are being asked not to move these items.

La Wis Wis campground is still closed, but campers who left gear there during evacuation will be allowed in to retrieve their property.

People in and near Packwood should continue to be prepared for evacuation at little notice.

"The Goat Rocks Fire is still a threat to the community with fire suppression activity still going on," according to a news release from Lewis County Emergency Management. "Sprinklers and hose lines are in place. Do not remove these! Fire personnel will remove these items when appropriate. Be cautious of this as you return to your homes. Unless necessary do not come to the area. The fire is still active, and associated smoke may affect driving visibility."

Despite the fire having grown from 80 to over 2,800 acres in size since Friday, the lifting of the red flag warning means conditions will be favorable for the agencies battling the fire.

Over the last two days, much of the fire's growth has been to the north, pushing it closer to the highway.

No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the fire as of the incident command team’s most recent update.

The northwestern side of the fire has reached Coal Creek Bluff but has not yet crossed the steep canyon and will continue to be monitored from the highway.

The White Pass School had been hosting evacuees and serving meals made by the Salvation Army Centralia three times per day since the fire began rapidly expanding on Friday.