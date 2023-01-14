U.S. Forest Service, Washington State Parks waive fees on Monday for MLK Day

The U.S. Forest Service is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by waiving standard fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas on Monday.

All standard recreation-use fees for Forest Service-managed picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers will be waived. It’s also a free day at Washington State Parks and no Discover Pass is needed.

The U.S. Forest Service manages the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Washington State Parks oversees Seaquest State Park near Castle Rock.

Congress designated Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday in 1983 and named it the first national day of service in 1994 to recognize King’s legacy of service and leadership in the civil rights movement.

“Dr. King’s holiday is an opportunity to reflect on how we can make outdoor access more equitable to all, including underserved communities,” said Stephen Sumner, interim Regional Volunteer and Service program manager for the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region.

The U.S. Forest Service has designated free-free days for 2023. In addition to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, fees will also be waived for Presidents’ Day on Feb. 20, National Get Outdoors Day on June 10, Juneteenth on June 19, National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.