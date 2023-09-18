In celebration of the 30th annual National Public Lands Day, the U.S. Forest Service will waive recreation fees at most day-use sites on Sept. 30 across the locations it manages.

Fee-free sites includes picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Regular fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions and other permits still apply.

Officials recommend contacting the local Forest Service office for specific site information. Further details can be found on forestland websites, such as the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s page: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/giffordpinchot.

In the Pacific Northwest, the Forest Service manages millions of acres of land across Washington and Oregon, including more than 2,400 recreation sites, 24,000 miles of trail, 51 rivers and two national monuments.

The event, established in 1994, recognizes the work volunteers invest in popular outdoor recreation sites. To find volunteer opportunities, visit the National Public Lands Day event locator at www.neefusa.org/npld-event-search.