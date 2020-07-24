Two-year Cowlitz River Bridge painting work starts next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists on Interstate 5 should expect 20-minute nighttime delays next week while contract crews start a two-year project to repaint the southbound span of the Cowlitz River Bridge in the Vader/Toledo area, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The bridge, built in 1953, carries 45,000 people daily across the Cowlitz River near the exit for State Route 506. The paint is cracking and peeling and needs replacing to prevent corrosion of the structural steel, WSDOT reported.

WSDOT and contractor Liberty Maintenance, Inc. will close lanes and narrow others. Next week's work is the beginning of a project expected to continue into the summer of 2022. Here's next week's closure schedule:

• 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, July 31.

• 9 p.m. Friday, July 31 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.

• 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 to 6 a.m. Monday Aug. 3.

Lanes will be narrowed to 11 feet to allow room for workers and equipment on the bridge. Crews will intermittently close the SR 506 on-ramp to southbound I-5.

Crews will build a containment system around the bridge to help protect the environment from paint flakes and other debris. Workers will then clean, strip old paint and remove rust, and ultimately repaint the bridges.

