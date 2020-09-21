Two Woodland elementary schools close Monday, Tuesday for COVID risk

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Woodland elementary schools closed for in-person services Monday and Tuesday after two school district staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according school officials.

All staff members at Columbia Elementary School and North Fork Elementary School may have been exposed to COVID-19, so both school buildings will be closed out of caution to protect staff and the public, according to a message to parents from Columbia Principal David Starkey.

The district directed all staff members from both schools to self-quarantine and work from home until appropriate contact tracing can be completed, he wrote.

There will be no in-person services at the schools through Tuesday and perhaps longer, according to the message. Daily instruction will continue remotely, but instruction may look a bit different over the next few days because staff are working from remote locations, according to the message.

"With that being said, we as a school will do our best to honor our instructional schedules and keep instruction consistent and similar with what it has been over the last couple of weeks," Starkey wrote.