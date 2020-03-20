Two St. John patients test positive for COVID-19

Two Cowlitz County men have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to two from zero the day before, according to the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department.
The first case is a man in his 70s who was in isolation at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center but who now is recovering at home, according to the health department. The second man, who is in his 60s, remains in isolation at St. John Medical Center.
The Health Department said it is trying to identify close contacts of the infected men. Close contacts, who could include family members and coworkers, will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the patients, the agency said in a press release.
No further information about either case was released Friday. Under PeaceHealth policy, St. John will only release certain information, including if a patient tests positive COVID-19, if the patient is in isolation, their condition, confirming a death, or if a patient was treated and released or transferred, said Randy Querin, hospital spokesman.
Washington had 1,524 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, with 1,178 of them in King and Snohomish counties. There have been 83 deaths related to the disease, according to the Washington Department of Health.
Clark County reported two new cases Friday, bringing its total to six. Both the two new patients are recovering at home, according to the Clark County Health Department.
Until Friday, Cowlitz County was one of 14 Washington counties without a confirmed case. Pacific and Wahkiakum counties still have none, and Lewis County has one, a patient who was treated and released from St. John Medical Center in Longview earlier this week.
Citing PeaceHealth policy, St. John is only releasing positive test results, not if it has any pending tests or the total number of tests, Querin said.
“We feel the number is not of value and could cause unnecessary alarm, as it includes many people who will ultimately be ruled negative for COVID-19,” he said.
In Washington, 23,243 individuals have been tested as of Friday, with 93% or 21,719 coming back negative for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. There is no county-level breakdown of testing available.
Healthcare providers can send samples directly to laboratories and only are only required to report positive tests to the county, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Health and Human Services.
Initially, testing criteria was strict due to limited processing capacity at laboratories, according to the county health department. More labs are now able to process samples, but testing is still limited to high-risk patients because of a shortage of personal protective equipment.
Unions representing first responders, nurses and other healthcare workers this week created a website and system to collect and distribute donations of unused personal protective equipment to Washington hospitals and first responders treating COVID-19 patients. Businesses or organizations with unopened boxes of masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves can visit suppliessaveliveswa.org for more information or to donate.
Starting early Friday, St. John eliminated in-person visits for most patients, according to a release from PeaceHealth on Thursday afternoon, "out of an abundance of caution" during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Patients who are cognitively impaired, or those in the labor and delivery or emergency departments, will still be allowed one designated visitor, according to the press release. Visitations for end-of-life patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, Querin said.
In-person visits with all other hospitalized patients, including in the cafeteria, waiting rooms and meeting spaces, will not be allowed for the time being.
All visitors will be screened prior to entry, and may still be prohibited if they have a fever, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of respiratory infection. Visitors under the age of 16 will not be allowed except in extraordinary circumstances.