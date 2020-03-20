Two St. John patients test positive for COVID-19

Two Cowlitz County men have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to two from zero the day before, according to the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department.

The first case is a man in his 70s who was in isolation at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center but who now is recovering at home, according to the health department. The second man, who is in his 60s, remains in isolation at St. John Medical Center.

The Health Department said it is trying to identify close contacts of the infected men. Close contacts, who could include family members and coworkers, will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the patients, the agency said in a press release.

No further information about either case was released Friday. Under PeaceHealth policy, St. John will only release certain information, including if a patient tests positive COVID-19, if the patient is in isolation, their condition, confirming a death, or if a patient was treated and released or transferred, said Randy Querin, hospital spokesman.

Washington had 1,524 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, with 1,178 of them in King and Snohomish counties. There have been 83 deaths related to the disease, according to the Washington Department of Health.