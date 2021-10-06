 Skip to main content
Two RiverCities employees heading to state transit Wall of Fame
Empty RiverCities Transit bus stop

A RiverCities bus pulls up to the empty stop in front of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Aug. 12.

 Marissa Heffernan

One current and one former RiverCities Transit employee will be added to Washington State Department of Transportation's Wall of Fame next week.

Amy Asher was RiverCities' transit manager for seven years before leaving for a job in Mason County over the summer. The city of Longview's press release about the Wall of Fame entries mentioned her response to the COVID-19 pandemic that avoided a major loss of work hours or benefits for employees.

George Gorman is a longtime transit operator who has worked as a driver and dispatcher for RiverCities.

The Wall of Fame was created to honor outstanding transportation workers across the state. Asher, Gorman and other honorees will be added to the wall during the upcoming Washington State Transportation Conference.

