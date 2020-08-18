Two restaurants, too much: Creekside Cafe buyer returns shop to old owners

Just two months after buying the Creekside Cafe in Downtown Longview, a local restaurant owner said she’s giving the business back.
Paige Espinoza, who also owns the Country Folks Deli next door, bought Creekside in May to “keep small businesses in town” and eliminate local competition for her deli. She planned on running the shop as a stand-alone diner, separate from County Folks, with it’s own original menu.
This month, however, Espinoza gave the cafe back to former owner Barbara Moore “just because of COVID.”
“I’m trying to keep one restaurant open, and trying to get another going at this time just was probably not the best idea,” Espinoza told TDN Tuesday. “I had to choose which one I was going to keep going.”
Creekside is posted for sale on several Facebook buy and sale pages. Some of the posts list the sale as “pending,” and Espinoza said she thinks Moore found someone interested in taking over the business. However, the status of the sale was unclear Tuesday, and Moore could not be reached for comment.
Giving up Creekside has allowed Espinoza to focus on one restaurant “so I can be on the floor, and I don’t have to be going back and forth,” she said. She said she’s struggling to keep Country Folks open, largely due to the state-imposed capacity limit.
“When they say you can do 50% capacity, that means my sales are literally down 50% from last year. ... It’s not even enough to pay the bills here,” Espinoza said.
Espinoza and Moore agreed to start with a month-to-month lease for the Creekside restaurant. If Espinoza decided she couldn’t or didn’t want to stay on as the owner, she could give it back.
“I want to remind people to please support their local businesses,” Espinoza said. “We are struggling, just like everybody.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.