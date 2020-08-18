Two restaurants, too much: Creekside Cafe buyer returns shop to old owners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just two months after buying the Creekside Cafe in Downtown Longview, a local restaurant owner said she’s giving the business back.

Paige Espinoza, who also owns the Country Folks Deli next door, bought Creekside in May to “keep small businesses in town” and eliminate local competition for her deli. She planned on running the shop as a stand-alone diner, separate from County Folks, with it’s own original menu.

This month, however, Espinoza gave the cafe back to former owner Barbara Moore “just because of COVID.”

“I’m trying to keep one restaurant open, and trying to get another going at this time just was probably not the best idea,” Espinoza told TDN Tuesday. “I had to choose which one I was going to keep going.”

Creekside is posted for sale on several Facebook buy and sale pages. Some of the posts list the sale as “pending,” and Espinoza said she thinks Moore found someone interested in taking over the business. However, the status of the sale was unclear Tuesday, and Moore could not be reached for comment.