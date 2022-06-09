Two rain systems expected during Cowlitz County graduations this weekend

High school seniors and their families celebrating graduation in Cowlitz County this weekend will need to plan around the rain.

The National Weather Service forecasts an unseasonal atmospheric river bringing two rain systems south along the Washington coast in the next two days. The systems will largely hit southwest Washington and northern Oregon on Thursday night and Friday night.

Castle Rock, Kalama and Woodland high schools have graduation ceremonies scheduled Friday night. Kelso, Longview and Toutle Lake graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Burling from the National Weather Service's Portland office said it is unusual for an atmospheric river to hit the Pacific Northwest this far away from winter.

"By now, they're usually starting to wind down the rainy season as we head into the summer months," Burling said.

The larger of the two fronts is expected to hit Cowlitz County late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. The system will likely bring around half an inch of rain to southwest Washington. The second front coming down will bring a smaller burst of rain Friday night into Saturday morning, with chances of showers through the rest of the day.

Burling said there is a small chance the combined storms could bring more than 2 inches of rain to the low-lying areas in Washington and Oregon. If that happens, the National Weather Service reports smaller rivers like the Cowlitz River and Lewis River should be monitored as they have a lower capacity for flood control during the summer.

The storm systems ends a spring with cooler average temperatures and more rain than normal. Longview saw 1.5 inches more rain during both April and May than it typically does, according to National Weather Service.

"We're going to stay in a wetter pattern here for at least the next couple of weeks, but nothing else of this magnitude is on the horizon," Burling said.

