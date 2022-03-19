Two power outages reported in Longview Saturday

Cowlitz County Public Utility District reported around 10:30 a.m. that a power outage in Longview was affecting about 500 customers. The district reports a tree was across a power line near John Null Park off Pacific Way, north of downtown.

Around 120 customers were without power as of about 12:30 p.m. around the same area, according to the district's online power outage map. The district reports that outage was reported at noon and staff expected power to be restored by 2 p.m.