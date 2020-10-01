Two people launch write-in campaigns for empty Rainier City Council seats

The November ballot in Rainier will have two empty city council slots, so an incumbent and a newcomer are running write-in campaigns to fill them.

Jenna Weaver currently holds Council Position 2, and she didn’t file to run for another term. When no one stepped up to be a candidate, Weaver decided to be a write-in candidate. This will be her first election: She was sworn in to the council in 2017 to fill a vacancy.

“I’ve enjoyed my years of service on the council and thought I would give someone else the chance to run for my seat,” Weaver said. “When I saw that nobody else filed, I chose to pursue a write-in campaign as a way to continue the work I’ve been doing for the city and its citizens.”

Weaver grew up in Hillsboro and lived in Beaverton, Portland and Lake Oswego before moving to Rainier about four years ago. She and her husband “both care about their community and are loving raising their two children here,” according to the city website.

After working in customer service to social work, she now works part time at St. Helens Credit Union and cares for her children. Waver has a Bachelor’s degree from Portland State University with a background in Psychology.

Council Position 7 is also open, because Steve Massey is not running for another term.