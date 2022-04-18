Two passengers injured in rollover Friday night on I-5 near Kelso

Two people were injured Friday night after their vehicle was rear-ended and rolled over on Interstate 5 outside Kelso.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, Florencio Santiagofigueroa, 47, of Des Moines, Washington, was driving southbound in the left lane when a vehicle driven by Nikolas E. Battle, 21, of Marysville, Washington, hit him from behind, according to the Washington State Patrol. Santiagofigueroa's vehicle rolled over the center median and stopped in the center lane of northbound I-5.

Two passengers were injured, a 24-year old and a 16-year-old. They were taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

The cause is under investigation but Battle may have been driving too fast for the conditions, according to the state patrol.

