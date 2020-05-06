Two new Cowlitz COVID cases; 1 new case in Wahkiakum

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 62, and a third case was reported in Wahkiakum County.

The Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team’s no longer specifies which cases are related to Foster Farms employees, or any business, unless the need arises. No other information about the two new Cowlitz cases was disclosed Wednesday.

Wahkiakum County health officials Wednesday reported a third case of the virus in an individual exposed outside of the county because of work. That person has no connection to the Foster Farms chicken processing plant in Kelso or Bornstein Seafood Co. in Astoria, which both have had virus outbreaks, said Chris Bischoff, health department director.

The new Wahkiakum coronavirus patient is in self-quarantine and doesn’t require medical care at this time, according to the health department. Staff are working to identify close contacts of the patient.

“At this point, the possibility of community spread from this individual seems low,” according to a Wahkiakum Health Department press release.