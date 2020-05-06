Two new Cowlitz COVID cases; 1 new case in Wahkiakum

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 62, and a third case was reported in Wahkiakum County.
The Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team’s no longer specifies which cases are related to Foster Farms employees, or any business, unless the need arises. No other information about the two new Cowlitz cases was disclosed Wednesday.
Wahkiakum County health officials Wednesday reported a third case of the virus in an individual exposed outside of the county because of work. That person has no connection to the Foster Farms chicken processing plant in Kelso or Bornstein Seafood Co. in Astoria, which both have had virus outbreaks, said Chris Bischoff, health department director.
The new Wahkiakum coronavirus patient is in self-quarantine and doesn’t require medical care at this time, according to the health department. Staff are working to identify close contacts of the patient.
“At this point, the possibility of community spread from this individual seems low,” according to a Wahkiakum Health Department press release.
Bornstein’s Astoria location temporarily closed Monday after at least 13 employees tested positive for the virus. At the count given last week, 16 workers at the Foster Farms had tested positive.
Roughly one-third of the Foster Farm’s 600-employee were tested late last month. Cowlitz County health officials and the Incident Management Team have not called for any reductions or production changes at the facility.
The Wahkiakum County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing to any Foster Farms employees living in the county who haven’t already been tested. The county is unaware of any Foster Farms employees who are Wahkiakum residents but is trying to address the unknown, Bischoff said.
The Wahkiakum Health Department still intends to pursue a variance to state social distancing mandates because the new case isn’t from community spread, according to the press release.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan allows counties of fewer than 75,000 residents to apply with a plan to reopen more sectors of public life if they have not had a new case of COVID in the last three weeks. Cowlitz County saw an 30% increase in cases over the weekend.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is getting ready to expand services after the governor clarified restrictions on non-urgent procedures last week. The order restricting non-urgent procedures continues through May 18.
The hospital is working to resume care for patients who face increased health risks through further delay, said Randy Querin, spokesman.
Cherelle Montanye, chief administrative officer, said St. John is following guidance from the governor and professional medical associations as it resumes more procedures, and is taking precautions including:
- Testing all admitted patients and those scheduled for a surgery or procedure for COVID-19.
- Isolating COVID-19 patients in dedicated units with dedicated personnel.
- Ensuring adequate availability of personal protective equipment.
- Robust sanitizing practices for facilities and equipment.
- Visitor restrictions.
- Temperature screening and masking of all caregivers and patients.
The emergency department remains open and the hospital urges those in need of immediate care to come in. St. John also offers primary and specialty care for both in-patient and video visits.
