Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County officials reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 94.

The county has reported 17 new cases this week, after about two-and-a-half weeks in Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.

It's unclear if the increase in cases will affect the county from applying to move to Phase 3 once it becomes eligible by the weekend.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Tuesday began easing visitor restrictions for patients who are not COVID-19 positive or suspect. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and must wear a mask while in the hospital.

Patients are now allowed to have one designated visitor during their stay. Minor patients, end-of-life patients and our special care nursery patients may be allowed two visitors on a case-by-case basis. Visitation is not permitted for behavioral health patients.

