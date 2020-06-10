You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cowlitz County
0 comments
breaking

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cowlitz County

St. John check-in station

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center health information management specialist Bobbi Lafever, center, reads the thermometer after taking an employee's temperature at the hospital parking garage check-in station in late April.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County officials reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 94. 

The county has reported 17 new cases this week, after about two-and-a-half weeks in Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.

It's unclear if the increase in cases will affect the county from applying to  move to Phase 3 once it becomes eligible by the weekend. 

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Tuesday began easing visitor restrictions for patients who are not COVID-19 positive or suspect. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and must wear a mask while in the hospital.  

Patients are now allowed to have one designated visitor during their stay. Minor patients, end-of-life patients and our special care nursery patients may be allowed two visitors on a case-by-case basis. Visitation is not permitted for behavioral health patients.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News