Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cowlitz County on Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cowlitz County health officials reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 23.

Both cases, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, are recovering at home, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

The health department will identify and contact close contacts of confirmed cases, who will be instructed to stay home for 14 days.

The Incident Management Team updated its website to include a list of COVID-19 cases that refreshes at the top of every hour to account for any changes. The list and other local coronavirus information is at cowlitzcovid19.com.

The website also includes a link to a map showing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code. As of Thursday morning, there were 10 cases in the Longview area, eight in Kelso, three in Woodland and one each in Kalama and Castle Rock. Zip codes for Ryderwood, Silver Lake, Toutle and Ariel had no confirmed cases.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.