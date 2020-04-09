You are the owner of this article.
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cowlitz County on Thursday
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cowlitz County on Thursday

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County health officials reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 23. 

Both cases, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, are recovering at home, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. 

The health department will identify and contact close contacts of confirmed cases, who will be instructed to stay home for 14 days. 

The Incident Management Team updated its website to include a list of COVID-19 cases that refreshes at the top of every hour to account for any changes. The list and other local coronavirus information is at cowlitzcovid19.com

The website also includes a link to a map showing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code. As of Thursday morning, there were 10 cases in the Longview area, eight in Kelso, three in Woodland and one each in Kalama and Castle Rock. Zip codes for Ryderwood, Silver Lake, Toutle and Ariel had no confirmed cases. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

