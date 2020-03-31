You are the owner of this article.
Two new COVID-19 cases, brings Cowlitz total to 16
breaking

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County health officials Tuesday reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 16. 

The new cases are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s. 

Health and Human Services will identify and monitor the close contacts of the confirmed cases. Those contacts are instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case. 

The number of negative tests results in Cowlitz County increased to 174 as of Sunday from the 161 reported Saturday, according to the health department. 

This story will be expanded. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

