Two new COVID-19 cases, brings Cowlitz total to 16

Cowlitz County health officials Tuesday reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 16.

The new cases are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s.

Health and Human Services will identify and monitor the close contacts of the confirmed cases. Those contacts are instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case.

The number of negative tests results in Cowlitz County increased to 174 as of Sunday from the 161 reported Saturday, according to the health department.

This story will be expanded.

