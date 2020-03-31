Two new COVID-19 cases bring Cowlitz total to 16

Cowlitz County health officials Tuesday reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 16.
The new cases are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s.
Health and Human Services will identify and monitor the close contacts of the confirmed cases. Those contacts are instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case.
The number of negative tests results in Cowlitz County increased to 174 as of Sunday from the 161 reported Saturday, according to the health department.
Pacific County is offering COVID-19 tests to those who have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) and work in a healthcare facility, public safety, pharmacy or grocery store.
Residents who meet the criteria can make an appointment for a test by calling Pacific County Emergency Operations Center at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407. The county will hold the drive through testing on Thursday in Long Beach and Friday in South Bend.
As of Tuesday, Pacific County had no confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 people had tested negative for the virus.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has acquired a trailer for testing and identified a site for it, but the hospital is still working on getting equipment and staffing, said spokesman Randy Querin.
The hospital has also ordered triage tents for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients to be evaluated away from other emergency room patients, but it'll likely be several weeks until they arrive, Querin said.
The Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team Tuesday launched a new website dedicated to local outbreak information. The site, www.cowlitzcovid19.com, includes answers to frequently asked questions, press releases, contact information and the link to report non-compliance with the state "stay home" order.
This story may be updated later this evening.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.