Two new COVID-19 cases bring Cowlitz total to 16

Cowlitz County health officials Tuesday reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 16.

The new cases are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s.

Health and Human Services will identify and monitor the close contacts of the confirmed cases. Those contacts are instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case.

The number of negative tests results in Cowlitz County increased to 174 as of Sunday from the 161 reported Saturday, according to the health department.

Pacific County is offering COVID-19 tests to those who have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) and work in a healthcare facility, public safety, pharmacy or grocery store.

Residents who meet the criteria can make an appointment for a test by calling Pacific County Emergency Operations Center at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407. The county will hold the drive through testing on Thursday in Long Beach and Friday in South Bend.

As of Tuesday, Pacific County had no confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 people had tested negative for the virus.