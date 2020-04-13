You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two new COVID-19 cases bring Cowlitz County total to 25
0 comments

Two new COVID-19 cases bring Cowlitz County total to 25

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Health officials reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County over the weekend, bringing the total to 25. 

The new cases, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s, are both recovering at home, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. 

The health department will identify and reach out to close contacts of confirmed cases, who will be instructed to stay home for 14 days.

Lewis County has 17 COVID-19 cases, with two deaths. Positive tests have been confirmed in residents of the Centralia and Chehalis; towns in the east, west, and south parts of the county; as well as rural Lewis County, according to Public Health and Social Services. 

Wahkiakum County has two confirmed COVID-19 cases. Pacific County reported its first case Friday, but the resident is out of state and hasn't been in the area for about a month, according to the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center.

Columbia County, Ore., has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with five recovered, according to the county's health department.  

This story will be expanded. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crews battle 4 fires Sunday
Local

Crews battle 4 fires Sunday

  • Updated

Local firefighters responded to four fires Sunday, with the blazes sending columns of smoke up into a pure blue Easter sky.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News