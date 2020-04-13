Two new COVID-19 cases bring Cowlitz County total to 25

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County over the weekend, bringing the total to 25.

The new cases, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s, are both recovering at home, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

The health department will identify and reach out to close contacts of confirmed cases, who will be instructed to stay home for 14 days.

Lewis County has 17 COVID-19 cases, with two deaths. Positive tests have been confirmed in residents of the Centralia and Chehalis; towns in the east, west, and south parts of the county; as well as rural Lewis County, according to Public Health and Social Services.

Wahkiakum County has two confirmed COVID-19 cases. Pacific County reported its first case Friday, but the resident is out of state and hasn't been in the area for about a month, according to the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center.

Columbia County, Ore., has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with five recovered, according to the county's health department.

This story will be expanded.

