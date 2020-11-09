Two Longview students test positive for COVID-19

Two Longview School District brothers tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and at least 20 students into a 14-day quarantine, the district said at its Monday night board meeting.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said the family informed the school district late Monday morning the two children had tested positive, as had one of the children's' parents.

He said the students had not been in class since last Thursday, but did not identify the school or grades of the students. This is the first instance of student positive tests in the district.

Board member CJ Nickerson said he was “saddened, but not surprised.”

Health officials had previously warned that as schools returned to in-person learning, it was a matter of when COVID-19 cases would crop up, not if they would.

Earlier in the summer, Zorn said two staff members tested positive, but one had not yet reported to the building and the other had only had contact with four coworkers, before students were in the buildings.

The district began cleaning and contact tracing as soon as they were notified, Zorn said. The district determined that two teachers and 20 students had close contact with the two brothers, which is being within six feet for 15 minutes or more.