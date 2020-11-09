Two Longview students test positive for COVID-19

Two Longview School District brothers tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and at least 20 students into a 14-day quarantine, the district said at its Monday night board meeting.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said the family informed the school district late Monday morning the two children had tested positive, as had one of the children's' parents.
He said the students had not been in class since last Thursday, but did not identify the school or grades of the students. This is the first instance of student positive tests in the district.
Board member CJ Nickerson said he was “saddened, but not surprised.”
Health officials had previously warned that as schools returned to in-person learning, it was a matter of when COVID-19 cases would crop up, not if they would.
Earlier in the summer, Zorn said two staff members tested positive, but one had not yet reported to the building and the other had only had contact with four coworkers, before students were in the buildings.
The district began cleaning and contact tracing as soon as they were notified, Zorn said. The district determined that two teachers and 20 students had close contact with the two brothers, which is being within six feet for 15 minutes or more.
Zorn said of those 20 students who are now quarantining for 14 days, many had siblings in the district. Those siblings are also quarantining for two weeks, he said. One student also spent time outside his regular classroom in a specialized classroom, so some people from that room were also quarantined.
Close contacts were called individually by district staff to inform them, Zorn said, and the entire school was sent a letter informing them of the situation, he said. He also clarified that contact with a teacher that had close contact is not considered a close contact by the health department.
The schools and classrooms are being cleaned thoroughly, Zorn said.
“We’re well prepared for it,” he said.
The two positive cases come as Cowlitz County re-entered the high level of community transmission with 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3, according to the Health Department. Last week, the district paused bringing middle and high schoolers to a hybrid model, which several parents and teachers commented on at the meeting.
Teacher Jocelyn Schauer said her students are not succeeding and “there’s no way I can teach.”
“They’re not learning. I have a lot of Fs. I think we’re not looking at the big picture,” she told the board.
She said as a 43-year teacher, it’s hard for her to watch kids fail. She asked the board to bring students back to classrooms.
“I don’t think we can prevent this any more than we can prevent the flu and the loss of educational opportunities is huge and getting worse,” she said.
Parent Sean Turpin, who applied to fill the school board vacancy, again said he wanted all students back in school and said the board’s inaction was a “serious disservice to our children.”
“Yes, the (COVID-19) numbers are high, but kids are failing,” he said. “I have serious reservations that we’re not taking the right action.”
However, teacher Erin Moon asked the board to return all students to remote learning because staff members do not feel safe and there aren’t enough qualified substitutes for teachers who are absent.
“We feel like we’re guinea pigs at the elementary school,” Moon said. “Our safety concerns are not being heard.”
“Please consider sending elementary back to remote and please consider doing so as soon as possible,” she added.
Parent Lori Ransom said she not intend to send her seventh and ninth graders back to in-person class anyway, but asked the district to finish out the semester remotely as the holiday season approaches.
She said she knew people would have gatherings and worried about new spikes in cases, and that a split schedule would harm educational quality.
“Mine were not going back anyway but I was concerned with the quality of the education they would be receiving if they stayed in remote,” she said. “It was made pretty clear they would be receiving subpar education compared to the kids who would go back to in-person learning.”
Board vice president Jennifer Leach said the board would continue to follow the recommendations of the health department and thanked Zorn and the staff for working hard to stay on top of the contact tracing and COVID-19 protocols.
In other business, the board set a workshop for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to work on updates and revisions to its school improvement plan, the Design for Excellence. Originally created in 2016, it is the district’s five-year plan.
The board also unanimously appointed parent Crystal Moldenhauer to fill Phil Jurmu’s empty seat. She will be sworn in at the Nov. 23 meeting and her term will end Nov. 2021.
Nickerson said Moldenhauer “brings representation we don’t have” on the board.
Board member Barb Westrick agreed, saying that Moldenhauer “represents unrepresented community members” and also has a good understanding of both the role of the board and the Design for Excellence.
