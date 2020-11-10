Two Longview students test positive for COVID-19 as county, state rates rise

Two Longview School District brothers have tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and 20 students into a 14-day quarantine, the district announced Monday.
The announcement came as health officials renewed calls for caution as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spike statewide.
Longview Schools Superintendent Dan Zorn said a family informed the school district late Monday morning that two children had tested positive, as had one of the children's parents.
Zorn said that the district would not identify the school or the grades of the students, who he said are in two different grades. The superintendent cited privacy reasons for declining to identify the school, although he acknowledged that all families and staff at the school were informed of the COVID-19 infections.
"The people who need to know do know" which school it is, Zorn said Tuesday. He added that "the privacy of our people is very important to us. At the same time, I'm proud of how transparent we as a system have been throughout this whole situation."
Zorn said the students had not been in class since last Thursday and did not come to school Monday. These are the first instance of students being tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, Zorn said.
Board member CJ Nickerson said Monday night he was “saddened, but not surprised.”
Health officials had previously warned that as schools returned to in-person learning, it was a matter of when COVID-19 cases would crop up, not if they would.
The two positive cases come as Cowlitz County re-entered the high level of community transmission with 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3, according to the Health Department.
The county reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 977. As of Friday, 716 of those cases were considered recovered. The county also recorded two new hospitalizations, bringing the current number of patients hospitalized to five.
COVID-19 activity is increasing at an "accelerated pace" across the state, according to the state Department of Health. From mid- to late-October, cases and hospitalizations have increased despite testing volumes being flat, according to the department. Hospitalizations will continue to rise even if cases start to plateau because patients may stay in the hospital for several weeks.
"Immediate action is needed from all of us to avoid new restrictions and prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed,” said State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy in a press release. “This situation is extraordinarily urgent, and we’re running out of time to change direction. We need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Lofy said people should stop socializing for the next several weeks to slow disease spread and limit interactions with people outside individual households. If the case trajectory doesn't change, the state may have to take actions that hurt the economy and "no one wants to do that again," she said in a media briefing Tuesday.
In Longview, the district began cleaning and contact tracing as soon as they were notified, Zorn said. The district determined that two teachers and 20 students had close contact with the two brothers, which is being within six feet for 15 minutes or more. It used seating charts, attendance records and bus cameras to determine who was a close contact. Zorn siblings of those students are also quarantining.
One student also spent time outside his regular classroom in a specialized classroom, so some people from that room were also quarantined, Zorn said. The quarantined teachers will have substitutes cover their classes until they return, he added.
Close contacts were called individually by district staff to inform them, Zorn said, and the entire school was sent a letter informing them of the situation on Monday. He also clarified that contact with a teacher that had close contact is not considered a close contact by the health department.
“We’re well prepared for it,” he said, adding that with all of the protocols in place, schools are "one of the safest places for anybody to be" because "I would argue that the most controlled environment in society right now are schools, aside from hospitals."
The district is now reviewing how the contact tracing process went and how it can be improved. Zorn said while it worked as it was supposed to, it was time consuming and the district will be looking at ways to make it more efficient.
Spokesman Rick Parrish said while the district wants the process to be more efficient, it is also aware that accuracy takes time.
"When you're dealing with peoples health you want to make sure you're making the right decision," he said Tuesday.
The process the district follows is approved by the health department, Parrish added. Earlier in the summer, Zorn said two staff members tested positive, but one had not yet reported to the building and the other had only had contact with four coworkers, before students were in the buildings.
Last week, the district paused bringing middle and high schoolers to a hybrid model, based on current case counts and anticipated increases from holiday gatherings.
State officials Tuesday urged the public to limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to their immediate household. People who want to visit family should only do essential activities now, and essentially quarantine for two weeks before even a small outdoor gathering, according to the Department of Health.
At Monday's district board meeting parent and teacher opinions on expanding in-person learning were split.
Teacher Jocelyn Schauer said her students are not succeeding and “there’s no way I can teach.”
“They’re not learning. I have a lot of Fs. I think we’re not looking at the big picture,” she told the board.
She said as a 43-year teacher, it’s hard for her to watch kids fail. She asked the board to bring students back to classrooms.
“I don’t think we can prevent this any more than we can prevent the flu and the loss of educational opportunities is huge and getting worse,” she said.
Parent Sean Turpin, who applied to fill the school board vacancy, again said he wanted all students back in school and said the board’s inaction was a “serious disservice to our children.”
“Yes, the (COVID-19) numbers are high, but kids are failing,” he said. “I have serious reservations that we’re not taking the right action.”
However, parent Lori Ransom said she did not intend to send her seventh and ninth graders back to in-person class anyway, but asked the district to finish out the semester remotely as the holiday season approaches.
She said she knew people would have gatherings and worried about new spikes in cases, and that a split schedule would harm educational quality.
“Mine were not going back anyway but I was concerned with the quality of the education they would be receiving if they stayed in remote,” she said. “It was made pretty clear they would be receiving subpar education compared to the kids who would go back to in-person learning.”
Teacher Erin Moon also asked the board to return all students to remote learning "as soon as possible" because staff members do not feel safe and there aren’t enough qualified substitutes for teachers who are absent.
“We feel like we’re guinea pigs at the elementary school,” Moon said. “Our safety concerns are not being heard.”
