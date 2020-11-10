Two Longview students test positive for COVID-19 as county, state rates rise

Lofy said people should stop socializing for the next several weeks to slow disease spread and limit interactions with people outside individual households. If the case trajectory doesn't change, the state may have to take actions that hurt the economy and "no one wants to do that again," she said in a media briefing Tuesday.

In Longview, the district began cleaning and contact tracing as soon as they were notified, Zorn said. The district determined that two teachers and 20 students had close contact with the two brothers, which is being within six feet for 15 minutes or more. It used seating charts, attendance records and bus cameras to determine who was a close contact. Zorn siblings of those students are also quarantining.

One student also spent time outside his regular classroom in a specialized classroom, so some people from that room were also quarantined, Zorn said. The quarantined teachers will have substitutes cover their classes until they return, he added.

Close contacts were called individually by district staff to inform them, Zorn said, and the entire school was sent a letter informing them of the situation on Monday. He also clarified that contact with a teacher that had close contact is not considered a close contact by the health department.