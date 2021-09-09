Two Longview residents injured in Wednesday rollover crash

Two Longview residents were injured in a Wednesday rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Exit 16.
According to a Washington State Patrol press release, Ariana L. Tucker, 18, was merging onto I-5 southbound just after 9:45 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle. She drove onto the left shoulder, overcorrected and swerved onto the right shoulder, causing the Mitsubishi Montero to roll twice.
Both Tucker and her 25-year-old male passenger were injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to police, but drugs or alcohol were not involved. Charges against Tucker are pending an investigation.
