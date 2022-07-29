Two longrunning car shows return in August to Kalama and Longview

Two long-running car shows return to Cowlitz County this August. The Untouchables Car Show is scheduled for Aug. 21 in downtown Kalama and the Unique Tin Car Show and Cruise is set for Aug. 27 at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview.

Untouchables

This August marks the 25th year the Untouchables Car Club has hosted its car show. This year's event, which is co-hosted by the Kalama Chamber of Commerce, includes a cookout by the Kalama Fire Department, raffle and DJ. More than 80 trophies will be awarded, including for participation and best of show, according to organizers.

If you go What: Annual Kalama Car Show. When: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 21. Where: Downtown Kalama. Cost: $20 to participate, free to attend. Info: 25th Annual Kalama Car Show on Facebook.

Proceeds fund snacks for Kalama schools and scholarships for Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties students to attend Lower Columbia College. Vendors interested in attending can call the chamber at 360-673-6299.

Unique Tin

The Unique Tin Car Show and Cruise returns to the Cowlitz County Event Center for its 47th year of displaying vintage vehicles and cruising Longview on Aug. 27.

The event includes a car show, which kicks of at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise around the city at 6 p.m., starting at Broadway Street and heading to the Civic Center.

Longtime cruiser and car club member Everett Timmreck hasn’t decided which of his lucky rides he will take to the event this year. He said every vehicle he owns is a hot rod, including his 1936 Nash Lafayette Sleeper, which was 95% original when he purchased it.

Car owners can register to attend the car show starting at noon Aug. 26 at the event center. For $30, people will get a cruise pass and entrance to a pizza party which is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.

If you go What: Unique Tin Car Show and Cruise. When: Aug. 27. Where: Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Cost: $30 to participate. Info: uniquetin.com/CarShow.html

About 35 sponsors purchase jackets with the car club's label and award their favorite vehicle at the show, Timmreck said.

People 65 years old and older can attend the car show for free. Proceeds from the event go to local nonprofits, such as local hospice facilities and youth sports.

The car show also includes a swap meet. Timmreck said the Unique Tin Car Show started as a swap meet roughly 50 years ago. He said the club has about 25 to 30 members and could use new blood.