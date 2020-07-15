You are the owner of this article.
Two elderly Cowlitz County residents die from COVID-19

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County Wednesday reported its first deaths related to COVID-19, two people in their 80s with underlying health problems who died in the hospital, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team press release. 

“Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of these individuals," Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, said in a prepared statement. "The tragic passing of these residents is a reminder that our rural county is not immune from the permanent and painful impact of this disease.”

The county has recorded 322 COVID-19 cases, including 12 reported on Wednesday.

This story will be updated. 

