Two elderly Cowlitz County residents die from COVID-19

Cowlitz County Wednesday reported its first deaths related to COVID-19, two people in their 80s with underlying health problems who died in the hospital, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team press release.
“Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of these individuals," Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, said in a prepared statement. "The tragic passing of these residents is a reminder that our rural county is not immune from the permanent and painful impact of this disease.”
The county has recorded 322 COVID-19 cases, including 12 reported on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
