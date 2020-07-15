Two elderly Cowlitz County residents die from COVID-19

Cowlitz County Wednesday reported its first deaths related to COVID-19, two people in their 80s with underlying health problems who died in the hospital, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team press release.

“Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of these individuals," Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, said in a prepared statement. "The tragic passing of these residents is a reminder that our rural county is not immune from the permanent and painful impact of this disease.”