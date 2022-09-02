Two dogs rescued from RV fire Thursday in Longview

A recreational vehicle caught on fire Thursday afternoon in Longview, trapping two dogs inside before firefighters rescued them and extinguished the blaze.

Longview Fire Department crews responded 4:12 p.m. Thursday to reports of an RV that was on fire at the 1100 block of Tennant Way. The owner had gone on an errand and came back around 30 minutes later to see the vehicle engulfed in flames, according to a department news release.

The fire did not spread to any other structures. Firefighters were able to "quickly extinguish the fire" and reunite the pets with their owner.

Investigators remained on-scene Thursday afternoon to look into what caused the fire, according to the news release.