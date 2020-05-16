Two die in Friday night shooting at Kelso convenience store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelso police say two people died at the Kelso AM/PM in what they believe was a murder/suicide that took place at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The names, genders or identities of the two dead people were not immediately revealed.

“It’s still under investigation. We are trying to establish motive, and we have to wait for all family members to be notified before releasing names," Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said Saturday afternoon. "We are hoping that will be done by Monday or sooner."

Kirk said there are no outstanding suspects at this time, and police do not believe there's any further danger to the public. Kirk said the crime was not directly connected to the convenience store, which was serving a steady stream of customers the Saturday morning.

The store, located at 1700 Allen St., was surrounded by police and squad cars late into the evening Friday. However, local law enforcement officers had cleared the area by at least 10 a.m. the next day.

Crime scene tape surrounded a crosswalk ramp just off the road where one victim's car struck part of the business.