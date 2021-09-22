Two crashes blocking lanes on I-5 near Kelso, Kalama

Two separate crashes blocked lanes and caused delays on southbound Interstate 5 near Kelso and Kalama Wednesday morning and afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Southbound I-5 from Exit 30 to Exit 27 was closed for more than two hours and traffic was rerouted through Kalama after a two-vehicle fatal crash around 11 a.m. near milepost 28, according to information from the Washington State Department of Transportation and State Patrol Trooper Will Finn. Two lanes reopened around 2:10 p.m., according to WSDOT.