Two crashes blocking lanes on I-5 near Kelso, Kalama
breaking editor's pick

Police lights

Two separate crashes blocked lanes and caused delays on southbound Interstate 5 near Kelso and Kalama Wednesday morning and afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Southbound I-5 from Exit 30 to Exit 27 was closed for more than two hours and traffic was rerouted through Kalama after a two-vehicle fatal crash around 11 a.m. near milepost 28, according to information from the Washington State Department of Transportation and State Patrol Trooper Will Finn. Two lanes reopened around 2:10 p.m., according to WSDOT.

A separate two-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. at milepost 41 near Kelso temporarily blocked the southbound left lane, Finn said. No one was injured, he said. The lane was reopened around 12:40 p.m.

