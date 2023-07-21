An Interstate 5 bridge in Woodland and a state route bridge in Longview will each have one day of lane closures next week to repair cracked beams.

On Tuesday the Harry Morgan Bridge, which brings SR 432 across the Cowlitz River near Gerhart Gardens Park, will have a single-lane closure on the eastbound side from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday the southbound side of the North Fork Lewis River Bridge in Woodland will also have a single-lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In both cases the Washington State Department of Transportation will be repairing cracked beams that were recently discovered. WSDOT spokesperson Celeste Dimichina said the age of the bridges and the lack of maintenance funding means beams would likely continue to be damaged and need repairs.