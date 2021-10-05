Two children sent to hospital from smoke inhalation after Kelso house fire Tuesday

A Tuesday fire displaced several families from a Kelso home and sent two children to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Bryan Ditterick said the fire was likely started when a space heater or hot plate ignited items around them, but an investigation still is pending.

Brown smoke was emanating from a single-family home in the 1300 block of South Pacific Avenue when Ditterick said he arrived to the scene Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., the Kelso Police Department reported three surrounding blocks were closed for emergency vehicles. Within an hour, the fire was out.

No fire personnel were injured, reported Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jeremy Huff. Ditterick said one Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue engine and two Longview Fire Department engines responded to the call, but only one engine was needed to extinguish the blaze. A second-story window was broken to ventilate the space, he added.

Red Cross plans to supply the roughly 11 people living in the residence with shelter and other necessities like clothes.

"It appears the fire was mainly contained to the second story, but the residence is not livable at this time," Huff said.

As temperatures drop, Ditterick advised local residents to clear items away from operating space heaters, as well as clean wood stoves before lighting fires. He said creosote, a flammable chemical that burned wood releases, can build up in chimneys and catch fire. He said his crews already responded to one chimney fire within the last month, which is early for the season.

Marissa Heffernan Reporter