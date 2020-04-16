Two-car crash on Highway 30 near Rainier results in a death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fatal two-vehicle crash near Rainier closed a portion of Highway 30 for about two hours Wednesday evening.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway just south of Rainier at Spring Lane Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Oregon State Police and Rainier police were on scene to reconstruct the accident and investigate, according to a Facebook post by Columbia River Fire and Rescue.

ODOT reopened the highway around 17:15 p.m.

Additional information about the accident and the drivers had not been released as of Thursday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.