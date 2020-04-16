Two-car crash on Highway 30 near Rainier results in a death

A fatal two-vehicle crash near Rainier closed a portion of Highway 30 for about two hours Wednesday evening.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway just south of Rainier at Spring Lane Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Oregon State Police and Rainier police were on scene to reconstruct the accident and investigate, according to a Facebook post by Columbia River Fire and Rescue.
ODOT reopened the highway around 17:15 p.m.
Additional information about the accident and the drivers had not been released as of Thursday morning.
