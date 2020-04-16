You are the owner of this article.
Two-car crash on Highway 30 near Rainier results in a death
Two-car crash on Highway 30 near Rainier results in a death

Fatal crash near Rainier

A fatal car crash on Highway 30 at Spring Lane Road in Rainier closed the roadway for abotu two hours Wednesday night as police investigated the accident.

 Columbia River Fire and Rescue

A fatal two-vehicle crash near Rainier closed a portion of Highway 30 for about two hours Wednesday evening. 

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway just south of Rainier at Spring Lane Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release. 

Oregon State Police and Rainier police were on scene to reconstruct the accident and investigate, according to a Facebook post by Columbia River Fire and Rescue. 

ODOT reopened the highway around 17:15 p.m.

Additional information about the accident and the drivers had not been released as of Thursday morning. 

