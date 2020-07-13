Two arrested in Longview robbery Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview police arrested two teenagers Friday afternoon after a man reported he'd been robbed at knifepoint in the Memorial Park neighborhood.

A man and his sister called 911 several minutes after 2 p.m. to report he'd been robbed of vaping hardware by three suspects, one armed with a pocket knife. Police met with the victim at the intersection of Memorial Park Drive and Olive Way, according to Cowlitz 911 dispatch logs.

The three suspects, described as teenagers, ran into a back yard at a residence in the 3400 block of Olive Way, the victim told police. A 911 caller then reported that her neighbor was dealing with two juveniles at that address who had pulled a knife on someone, then broke through a fence and started moving toward 38th Avenue.

Two of the teenagers were arrested, according to 911 dispatch logs. Only one of them was listed in Cowlitz County Jail booking logs Saturday: Alain Elvin Kalib Leyva Mickens, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

