Two-alarm Longview fire kills three dogs, destroys apartment, displaces 12 tenants

When Tabatha Dalsing heard banging on her Longview apartment door Tuesday afternoon, she said she thought it was a prank. People were yelling "fire," she said, so she ran outside in only sweats to see flames engulfing the roof of her Niblett Way home of nearly two years.

"I just stood there and watched it take the whole apartment," Dalsing, 53, said. "It was unreal."

A two-alarm fire killed three dogs, and destroyed the four-unit apartment building, three vehicles and a storage shelter in the 100 block of Niblett Way on Tuesday, said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Joe Tone. An investigation has not determined the cause and all 12 of the building's residents are displaced as of Wednesday, he added.

‘Lost everything’

Fire crews arrived within minutes of the 1:46 p.m. call, and immediately called for backup, Tone said, after realizing the fire's complexity and size. He said the fire stopped spreading within 45 minutes, but crews stayed on site until 8 a.m. Wednesday extinguishing hot spots.

Tone said the blaze spread quickly and crews could not go inside the building because the roof and floors were collapsing. The two-story building also was hard to reach because it sits at the bottom of a steep hill that was covered in ice and snow, he added. One engine parked in the driveway, but others had to park down the street and run to the building, he said.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said the Longview and Castle Rock fire departments also were deployed to the scene. Tone said a total of 25 fire personnel responded and the American Red Cross was called to help the displaced tenants.

Dalsing is staying at a Kelso motel, she said, and is unclear on what the future holds for her and her boyfriend, who do not have renters' insurance and lost all their clothes and furniture in the fire. Even unopened Christmas presents for her daughter were destroyed, Dalsing added. She said she mostly misses the items that can't be replaced, like photos of her family and a recent snap of her granddaughter graduating from high school.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," she said. "We lost everything."

