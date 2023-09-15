The Twin Transit Authority Board declined the resignation of Executive Director Joe Clark but will continue an investigation into a video posted on social media that appears to show Clark drinking alcohol before driving an exempted government vehicle.

The board met in an executive session for approximately a half hour Tuesday afternoon with legal counsel, a human resources representative and Clark.

Following the meeting, Lewis County Commissioner Scott Brummer, who serves as the county representative on the three-member board, made a brief prepared statement.

“At this time, he is able to perform the duties of his position and has a vote of confidence from the board, with additional personnel actions that may be taken at a later date based on further investigation,” Brummer said in the statement.

Following the meeting, Clark declined to comment and said he’d be open to discussing the matter once the investigation is closed.

The investigation could take several weeks.

A photo posted to Facebook shows Clark drinking an unidentified beverage at a local restaurant before driving away in an exempted vehicle on Sept. 1. The photo was first posted on Facebook along with other images and a video by resident Toby Krause on Sept. 1.

“Here is a public servant,” Krause wrote. “Drinking on your tax dollars in Lewis County. His name is Joe Clark and (he) runs Twin City Transit. I normally would never post stuff like this but he is drinking on our tax dollars and driving a public vehicle. Have at this post.”

A video briefly posted to the official Twin City Transit Twitter and Instagram accounts last week showed the same footage of an unidentified man approaching Clark, who told them he had only consumed one drink at the restaurant. The man responded by saying he observed Clark drinking three drinks at the restaurant.

The Twin Transit Authority Board will meet on Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. in the Port of Chehalis Conference Room at 321 Maurin Road, Chehalis.